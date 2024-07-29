Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.86 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.22). Approximately 7,697,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,408,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.35.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

