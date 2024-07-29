PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

