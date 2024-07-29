Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $1.46-1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.