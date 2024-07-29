Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Plains GP has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

