PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $38.17 million and $6.06 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PlayDapp Token Profile
PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,537,756 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PlayDapp
