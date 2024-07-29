Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$413.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.58. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

