PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65-2.75 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.