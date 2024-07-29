Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Amazon.com by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.