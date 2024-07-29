Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $615.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.86), with a volume of 29187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.86).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 535 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,142.86%.
In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £378,666 ($489,738.75). 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
