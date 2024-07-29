Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $371.82 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 16.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

