Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

