Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

