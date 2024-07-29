Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Premier Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PFC opened at $26.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

