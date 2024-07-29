ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.82 on Monday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $949.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

