PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

