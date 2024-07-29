ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

