ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.