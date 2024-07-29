PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC opened at $173.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17. PTC has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

