Pulmonx (LUNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.62. Pulmonx has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUNG

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.