Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 6.7 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,039.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

