Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ABBV)

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $186.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.