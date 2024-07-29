Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 20,295 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

