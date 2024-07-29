Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,533 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 193.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

