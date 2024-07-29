Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Orrstown Financial Services



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

