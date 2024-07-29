Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 2,456 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $311.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.62 and its 200 day moving average is $296.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

