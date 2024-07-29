Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 95,757 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $198,916,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after purchasing an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.31 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.