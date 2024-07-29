Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Knife River were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at $206,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Knife River Trading Up 3.7 %

Knife River stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

