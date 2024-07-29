Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $691,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 230.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $77.91 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

