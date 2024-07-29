Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,537,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $42,632,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,263.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 785,970 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after buying an additional 782,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 503,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 over the last three months. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

