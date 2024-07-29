Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.13 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

