Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $785,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

