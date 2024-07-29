Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $841,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

DAVA opened at $31.01 on Monday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

