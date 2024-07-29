Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23,158.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 11.6 %

COLB opened at $26.99 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.