Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191,636 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.66 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

