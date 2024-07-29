Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.