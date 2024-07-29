Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,448 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $224.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

