Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

