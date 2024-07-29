Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,644 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $280.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

