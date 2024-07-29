Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,897 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

