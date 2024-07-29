Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 63,300 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $6.38 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

