Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $849,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

