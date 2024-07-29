QuarkChain Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $182.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,018,502,064 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

According to CryptoCompare, "QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts."

