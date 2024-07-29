QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

