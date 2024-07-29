Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ: CART) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get Maplebear Inc alerts:

7/26/2024 – Maplebear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $34.32 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,586.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,802 shares of company stock worth $2,334,076 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.