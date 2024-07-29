Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ: CART) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2024 – Maplebear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2024 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
Maplebear Price Performance
CART opened at $34.32 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
