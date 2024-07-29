Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 8.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,045 ($52.32) and last traded at GBX 4,085 ($52.83). 266,178,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,535% from the average session volume of 4,011,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,486 ($58.02).

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The firm has a market cap of £28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,976.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,390.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,767.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 80.40 ($1.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,502.20%.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). In other news, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). Also, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

