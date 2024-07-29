ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Reaches $63.68

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $63.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00109386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

