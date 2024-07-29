Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -323.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

