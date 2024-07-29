Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $797,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

