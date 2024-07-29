Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $335,441. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

