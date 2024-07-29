Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.06.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

